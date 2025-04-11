The Mumbai Indians were preparing for their important IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals, set for Sunday, April 13.

The Mumbai Indians' training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi took an unexpected turn when a sudden dust storm rolled in on Friday, April 11. In a video shared by the five-time IPL champions, you can see players dashing off the field as fierce winds swept through the stadium out of nowhere in the early evening.

Former captain Rohit Sharma added a touch of humor to the mayhem, calling out for everyone to return as the scene unfolded like something straight out of an action movie. He even urged the cameraman to capture the dramatic sight of the dust storm swirling through the stands. Rohit was right by the boundary line when those surprise gusts hit the city.

Deepak Chahar, along with coaches Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga, found themselves caught in the storm too. Thankfully, all players and support staff managed to find safety quickly and weren’t stuck in the storm for long.

The dust storm brought the Delhi-NCR region to a near standstill, causing adverse weather conditions that disrupted operations at Delhi Airport. By Friday evening, 15 flights had been diverted. Tragically, one person lost their life and two others were injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed during the storm in East Delhi.

Strong winds also led to tree branches falling in various parts of the national capital. In one incident, a motorcycle was crushed under a fallen tree trunk, and traffic was significantly impacted in multiple areas due to debris scattered across the roads.

DC vs MI IPL 2025

DC is having an incredible start to the season, winning their first four games. On the flip side, the five-time champions are struggling, having lost four out of their first five matches. Hardik Pandya's team has faced tough times on the road, losing all three of their away games so far, and they'll be eager to turn things around and avoid another defeat.

