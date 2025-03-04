The incident involving Virat, Rohit, and Kuldeep was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

During the semi-final match between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4), spinner Kuldeep Yadav found himself in a tough spot when India captain Rohit Sharma and star player Virat Kohli showed their frustration towards him. In the 32nd over of the first innings, Steve Smith hit a delivery towards Kohli, who quickly retrieved the ball and threw it hard towards the bowler's end. However, Kuldeep opted to move away from the ball, which left Rohit, who was backing up the throw, unhappy with the spinner's choice.

WATCH:

As for the match itself, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja made a notable impact by taking two quick wickets in the middle overs, helping India limit Australia to 158 for 4 in 30 overs during the Champions Trophy semi-final. Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) in the 23rd and 27th overs, respectively, which slowed down the Australian innings.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami took out Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over, while Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (39) in the ninth over.

