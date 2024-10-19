India vs New Zealand: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the team were seen protesting the umpire's decision to stop play.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, found themselves embroiled in an on-field verbal altercation with umpires during the first Test match against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The incident occurred after India's second innings when Jasprit Bumrah delivered four balls in his first over. Poor light conditions prompted the umpires to halt the game on Day 4, but Rohit and the team were adamant about continuing play.

Despite their efforts, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway headed back to the dressing room as the umpires signaled bad light. The groundsmen swiftly covered the pitch before heavy rain poured down on the venue.

A video capturing Rohit Sharma's animated exchange with the umpires has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch:

Returning to the match, India's initial innings collapse, with a mere 46 runs scored, was offset by Sarfaraz's maiden century and Pant's impressive performance in the second innings. However, their dismissals triggered a rapid downfall for the hosts. Resuming at 438 for six after tea, India lost their final four wickets—Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj—culminating in the end of their innings in just 99.3 overs.

New Zealand currently holds the advantage, needing only 107 runs to secure victory in the first Test match against India.

Also read| IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4: Heavy rain in Bengaluru forces early stumps, New Zealand need 107 runs to win