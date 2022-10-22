Search icon
WATCH Rohit Sharma’s savage reply to Pakistan batting crisis question, old viral video resurfaces

Rohit Sharma was asked to give advice to Pakistan on the team's batting crisis. No one expected the savage reply that was to come up next.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Mumbai India’s record-breaking skipper Rohit Sharma is set to lead India at a major ICC tournament for the first time. As India’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign begins against Pakistan on Sunday, Twitter has been abuzz with new and old quotes, videos and photographs, cheering team India on the path to glory. Amid the buzz, an old viral video of Rohit Sharma giving a savage reply resurfaced on the social media platform Saturday morning. 

The video with some of the funniest lines by Rohit Sharma shows a media person asking Rohit, “As a colleague, what would you suggest to Pakistan batsmen, how they can come out of this crisis.”

No one expected the savage reply that was to come up next. “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana, toh bilkul, bataunga. Abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I’ll definitely tell. What can I tell right now.),” Rohit replied as a smile emerged on his face.

 

 

The presser audience quickly erupted in laughter at Rohit’s epic reply. The clip is from a press conference at the 2019 Cricket World Cup which was held in England. Curren skipper Rohit Sharma emerged as the top batsman at the tournament with 648 runs.

Coming back to tomorrow’s mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash and the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Sharma has said that India will play the tournament with a flexible playing XI. 

Against Pakistan, India may opt for Ravichandran Ashwin over Axar Patel to tackle the three left-handed batsmen in the top lineup. Players certain to start are Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. 

