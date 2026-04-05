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Watch: Rohit Sharma’s genius bluff forces Delhi Capitals to waste DRS in IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma produced a moment of pure tactical brilliance in IPL 2026 as the Mumbai Indians star bluffed his way to trick Delhi Capitals into taking a DRS review. The clever mind game left DC wasting a crucial review, showcasing Rohit’s sharp cricketing brain and captaincy awareness.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s genius bluff forces Delhi Capitals to waste DRS in IPL 2026
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Rohit Sharma triumphed in the mental contest against Delhi Capitals during the ongoing IPL 2026 season by cleverly outsmarting Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, which led the Delhi pair to make a DRS error. It happened on the fifth ball of the eighth over when Rohit tried to sweep the chinaman but missed, allowing wicketkeeper KL Rahul to gather the ball behind the stumps. This resulted in a loud appeal that the umpire dismissed. Both KL and Kuldeep were convinced of the appeal's validity.

Interestingly, Rohit's response added fuel to the appeal, leading DC to opt for a review. The replays revealed a clear deflection, and UltraEdge indicated it had hit the pad. Consequently, they did not pursue the LBW check, and the decision was NOT OUT.

"I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there.

"But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn't carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn't do so.

"But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there. I was just trying to be, I was just trying to walk there. So, I know Kuldeep, he likes to take the DRS as soon as there is a 50-50 chances. So I was just trying my luck there. It turned out in our favour, but like I said, I got out in the next over. Wanted to bat deep, but couldn't do so," he concluded.

The Mumbai Indians could only score 162 runs in their 20 overs due to an inability to form partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar provided contributions from the top and middle order, while Naman Dhir added 28.

In pursuit of 163, Delhi shook off their early nerves to secure victory in 18.1 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka made a brisk 44 after DC lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) early on. Sameer Rizvi delivered an outstanding performance with a 51-ball 90 to lead DC to victory.

Also read| IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal script history with explosive opening stand vs Gujarat Titans

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