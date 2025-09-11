Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

After nearly eight months away from international cricket, Rohit is set to make his return, signaling his readiness and determination with a net session video he shared on Instagram.

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is poised for a strong comeback as he prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After being away from international cricket for nearly eight months, Rohit is ready to return, demonstrating his commitment to lead the Men in Blue on the field once more.

At 38, Rohit has retired from Test cricket earlier this year, fueling speculation about his broader future in the sport. Yet, despite the uncertainty, the seasoned batsman shared a confident message via social media, sending a strong signal to India’s key decision-makers Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. In a video posted on Instagram, Rohit showcased his net session and emphatically stated: “I am here again. It feels really good.” His caption read simply: “That felt good.”

The upcoming series in Australia is expected to be a significant moment in Rohit’s international journey, possibly his last before his international playing days wind down. A recent Dainik Jagran report speculated that Rohit and fellow veteran Virat Kohli could be playing their final ODI series in Australia, with the possibility of later participating in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in contention for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

After stepping away from Test matches, Rohit has been putting in the effort to stay in shape and keep his skills sharp. He’s been training hard in Mumbai with his friend Abhishek Nayar, who used to be the assistant coach for the Indian men’s team. This shows he really wants to finish his career on a high note, especially after India’s tough loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Though much about Rohit’s future roles will depend on the selection committee and coaching staff, his proactive approach makes it clear that he’s controlling the controllables. Whether he plays in the upcoming India A matches against Australia A, starting September 30 in Kanpur, remains to be seen, as the India A squad announcement is pending.

After leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Virat Kohli—both of whom have since retired from T20 internationals—Rohit Sharma’s message is loud and clear: he is ready and eager to continue contributing valuably to Indian cricket’s ODI ambitions.

