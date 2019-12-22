Watch: Rohit Sharma reacts to being called 'Borivali Ka Don' by fans during India vs West Indies match in Mumbai

Team India opener Rohit Sharma is widely renowned for his explosive batting which earned him the nickname of "hitman".

The 32-year-old played a blockbuster knock during India's third and final T20I against West Indies in Mumbai on December 11.

Rohit smashed a 34-ball 71 and guided 'Men in Blue' to a mammoth total of 240/3 in 20 overs. This was crucial as India cruised to a 67-run victory and secured the series 2-1.

As always, Indian fans were absolutely electric at the stadium as they voiced their support for the home side.

However, a video started circulating from that match where fans can be hard calling Rohit the don of Borivali.

Rohit Sharma has a lot of followers all over the world, especially in Mumbai due to him being the skipper of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here is the video where fans keep shouting ‘Borivali ka don kaun – Rohit, Rohit’:

Rohit is currently part of the Indian squad who are taking on West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22).