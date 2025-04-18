Rohit joins an exclusive group of Indian cricketers who have stands named after them. Notably, he becomes the second active player following Virat Kohli to receive such recognition as Virat has a stand named in his honor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, expressed that he "never imagined" having a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. This recognition came on Friday, as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honored him for his remarkable contributions to the sport over the last two decades, especially as a five-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians.

The decision to dedicate a stand to Rohit was made during the MCA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 15. Alongside Rohit, the stands will also pay tribute to former India captain Ajit Wadekar and the former MCA president Sharad Pawar.

“It’s an unreal feeling to have a stand on my name and I will forever be grateful. You never know how long you would play, but to get these honours is something I cannot (could never) imagine,” said Rohit.

The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand will now proudly carry Rohit Sharma's name, celebrating his leadership and achievements, including India's recent T20 World Cup victory in the USA and West Indies, as well as the ICC Champions Trophy win earlier this year in the UAE. Additionally, the Grand Stand Level 4 will honor the late Ajit Wadekar, a legendary figure who led India to historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies back in 1971. The Grand Stand Level 3 will be dedicated to Sharad Pawar, who is fondly remembered for his significant role in transforming the Wankhede Stadium and for bringing major events like the 2011 World Cup final to Mumbai.

With this honor, Rohit joins an exclusive group of Indian cricketers who have stands named after them. Notably, he becomes the second active player following Virat Kohli to receive such recognition as Virat has a stand named in his honor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

On a different note, Rohit is currently facing a challenging time with the bat in IPL 2025. In six matches, he has only managed to score 82 runs, averaging 13.67, although he boasts a strike rate of 143.85. His scores this season include 0 against the Chennai Super Kings, 8 against the Gujarat Titans, 13 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, 17 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 18 against the Delhi Capitals, and 26 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit is set to face off against the Chennai Super Kings when the Mumbai Indians welcome the MS Dhoni-led team on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium.

