Watch: Rohit Sharma mobbed by fans chanting 'Mumbaicha Raja' amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Fans in the narrow lanes of Worli thronged around him, waving, cheering, and chanting “Mumbaicha Raja!” creating a vibrant and electric atmosphere. Despite the unexpected frenzy, Rohit maintained his calm, acknowledging his fans with smiles and waves from the sunroof of his car.

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is among the most celebrated cricketers globally, as evidenced by a recent viral video on social media. The 38-year-old recently visited Worli in Mumbai to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha. However, Rohit's vehicle was encircled by hundreds of supporters in the vicinity. When Rohit exited to greet the crowd, he was greeted with thunderous applause, with many in the audience chanting "Mumbaicha Raja" (King of Mumbai).

Rohit's vehicle could hardly advance as it was enveloped by numerous fans cheering and chanting for him. Rohit appeared from the sunroof of his car to acknowledge the crowd, waving to the enthusiastic fans gathered there.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma visited Worli Mumbai today for Ganpati Bappa’s darshan, where a huge crowd gathered around him. (@/Bunny_1531) pic.twitter.com/7sUAB0w77R — (@rushiii_12) September 4, 2025

Rohit has not only been a key figure in Indian cricket for over a decade, but he is also cherished by the people of Mumbai. He has represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and has successfully led the Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL franchise to five IPL championships.

On Friday, Indian star Sarfaraz Khan took to social media to honor Rohit in a distinctive way.

Sarfaraz shared a fan-created reel on Instagram that highlighted some of Rohit's batting achievements. Along with his post, he included four heart emojis, expressing his admiration and respect for Rohit. In addition to playing domestic cricket for Mumbai, Sarfaraz made his debut in the Indian Test team under Rohit's leadership in early 2024 against England.

Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram story for Captain Rohit Sharma



- Ro, An Emotion to players...!!!! pic.twitter.com/kTiHeVI6ir — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2025

Rohit has been away from cricket for several months, with his last appearance being in IPL 2025 for MI. He is anticipated to return to the Indian team in October when they tour Australia for three ODIs.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'