Watch: Rohit Sharma left stunned as male fan requests kiss from him, MI skipper's reaction goes viral

Despite being visibly taken aback by the request, Rohit handled the situation with grace and asked the fan to move aside to let him go.

The captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit Sharma, was recently caught off guard by a rather unusual request from a fan. In a viral video, Rohit can be seen walking towards a vehicle surrounded by security when a fan approaches him and requests a selfie. When Rohit politely declines, the fan hilariously asks the MI captain to plant a kiss on his cheeks by pointing his fingers at the area.

Despite being visibly taken aback by the request, Rohit handled the situation with grace and asked the fan to move aside to let him go. The 36-year-old's reaction said it all, and he quickly walked into the team bus.

Watch:

As for the upcoming match, Rohit-led MI will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last IPL 2023 league stage game at the Wankhede Stadium. This is a must-win game for the home team, and a defeat will see them crash out of the league stage once again.

However, if the outcomes of the other matches go their way, MI may also place in the top four. With 14 points in their account, seven victories from 13 games, and an NRR of -0.128, they are presently ranked sixth in the points chart.

On the other hand, SRH has already exited the competition and is now trying to escape placing last. The Aiden Markram-led team is currently in last place in the points standings with only four victories from 13 games. If SRH defeats MI, they will move up to ninth place.

As the stakes are high for both teams, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating this exciting match.

READ| Watch: MS Dhoni is all smiles as CSK fan gifts him a miniature Chepauk Stadium model, video goes viral