Rohit Sharma was unfortunately dismissed by Ajaz Patel's bowling on day three of the first Test against New Zealand.

On day three of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Team India captain Rohit Sharma experienced a particularly unfortunate dismissal that left the crowd in shock. Spectators were seen with their hands on their heads as the ball unexpectedly made its way onto the stumps, despite Sharma's solid forward defensive shot. A video of the incident quickly circulated on social media, further highlighting the unexpected turn of events.

The dismissal took place in the 22nd over of the innings, when Ajaz Patel delivered a ball of length that Sharma attempted to defend against by coming forward. Unfortunately, the ball struck the inside edge of Sharma's bat and ultimately found its way onto the stumps. The crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was left in disbelief, while Sharma himself appeared visibly dejected following the unexpected turn of events.

In the first Test match between India and New Zealand, the hosts faced a daunting task of chasing down 356 runs to avoid being asked to bat again. Despite making some progress by taking the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips, the Kiwi team managed to extend their lead to nearly 300 runs thanks to the efforts of Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra.

Ravindra reached a significant milestone by scoring a century with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin, while Southee contributed a quick 65 runs to the total. Ravindra continued to pile on the runs before eventually being dismissed for an impressive 134 off 157 deliveries. If New Zealand emerges victorious, it will mark their first Test win on Indian soil since 1988.

