IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma injures his finger while attempting a catch, sent to hospital for X-ray- WATCH

Rohit Sharma got injured while fielding in the slip cordon during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. When Mohammed Siraj pulled an outside edge from Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque, Rohit was at second slip, but the India skipper dropped the catch and ended up injuring his finger as well.

Rohit appeared to be in discomfort and quickly left the field to get care for what appeared to be a split webbing. He was replaced on the field by Rajat Patidar.

Later, it was revealed that the 35-year-old had been taken to a nearby hospital for an X-ray to rule out any fractures. In his absence, the squad is led by vice-captain KL Rahul.

More to follow...