WATCH: Rohit Sharma has a special message for his followers aimed coronavirus outbreak

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 04:03 PM IST

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has a special message for all his followers on social media on Monday (March 16) following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus all across the globe.

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

Sharma took to Twitter and shared a video urging everyone to take all precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from this deadly virus.

“I just wanted to talk about a few things. The last few weeks have been a tough time for all of us and the world has come to a standstill, which is very sad to see,” Rohit said.

“The only way we can get back to normal is by all of us coming together. How we can do that? By little smart, little proactive, knowing our surroundings, and as and when we you get any symptoms, informing your nearest medical authorities.”

“We all want kids to go to school, to go to malls, we all want to watch movies in theatres. I appreciate the efforts of doctors and nurses around the world who have put their lives at risk by taking care of people who have tested positive,” he further added in the video message.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Rohit is the skipper of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the kick-off of the 2020 season of the IPL was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

