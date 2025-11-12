Watch: Rohit Sharma gatecrashes couple's wedding photoshoot, grooves to 'aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai'

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Rohit Sharma surprised a couple by gatecrashing their wedding photoshoot and dancing to the hit Bollywood song ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’. The light-hearted moment, caught on video, has gone viral on social media, with fans calling Rohit “the most fun captain ever.”
A once-in-a-lifetime surprise was delivered to a newlywed couple by Rohit Sharma, who unexpectedly joined their wedding photoshoot during his workout session. While exercising in what seemed to be a hotel gym in Mumbai, Sharma spotted the couple taking pictures in the garden just outside his window. In a touching display of kindness, he cranked up the speakers and played the beloved Bollywood classic Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.
But the surprises didn’t end there; the cricketer soon began to dance along to the tune, eliciting joyful cheers from the bride and groom. The groom expressed his gratitude with folded hands, while the bride described the moment as “unforgettable.”
A newly engaged couple was doing their wedding shoot, and when Rohit saw them while working out, he played the song "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" on his speaker and started dancing.— (@rushiii_12) November 10, 2025
The way Couple said "ye to moment ho Gaya"
bRO made their wedding more special pic.twitter.com/E8TefTYAv9
Currently, Rohit is enjoying a rare break from his cricket commitments, as India prepares for a two-match Test series against South Africa, a format he officially stepped away from earlier this year. Nevertheless, his recent performances in the ODI format have been nothing short of extraordinary.
In the three-match ODI series against Australia, Rohit showcased his exceptional skills, scoring a century in the final match and earning the Player of the Series accolade. His remarkable consistency and aggressive batting style played a crucial role in India’s dominance throughout the series, propelling him to the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings. He surpassed India’s young captain Shubman Gill, who fell to fourth place, while Virat Kohli dropped to sixth.
What lies ahead for the Hitman
Rohit is anticipated to make his return to the field later this month when India takes on South Africa in a crucial ODI series commencing on November 30. Fans are excited to witness him maintain his excellent form and continue his impressive streak as they look ahead to 2026.
In the meantime, as the IPL 2026 mega auction approaches, the Mumbai Indians are reportedly planning to retain Rohit. He played a pivotal role for MI during the 2025 season, amassing 418 runs in 15 matches and aiding the team in reaching the playoffs after a strong late-season performance.
