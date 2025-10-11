Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him

A shocking moment unfolded at the stadium as Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool on security officials for allegedly roughing up an over-excited fan trying to reach him.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him
India's star opener Rohit Sharma captured the hearts of fans in Mumbai when he defended a young admirer during a chaotic scene at Shivaji Park, where he was training for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia. A viral video showcased the 38-year-old's sharp reaction as a security personnel attempted to push away a child eager for an autograph.

Known for his composed nature, Rohit briefly lost his temper upon witnessing the incident. He promptly confronted the security guard who had been overly forceful in stopping the young fan, clearly displeased with how the situation unfolded. The opener then gestured for the boy to come over, ensuring that the fan received the moment he had hoped for—a warm interaction and a selfie with his cricketing hero.

On the practice field, Sharma returned to his usual spot at Shivaji Park, engaging in a focused training session ahead of India’s ODI series in Australia. Joined by former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Dhawal Kulkarni, he dedicated nearly two hours in the nets, facing a barrage of deliveries with great intensity. Nayar, a long-time mentor, supervised his practice, while Kulkarni provided pace support to simulate match conditions.

Sharma, who was recently succeeded as India’s ODI captain by Shubman Gill, is not the only familiar face making a return for the Australia tour; Virat Kohli is also set to join the squad. The team is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia starting October 19.

Having recently been honored for leading India to an unbeaten Champions Trophy victory in Dubai, Rohit continues to be a towering presence both on and off the field, seamlessly blending intensity, empathy, and leadership in equal measure.

