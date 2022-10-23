Watch: Rohit Sharma fumes after Shan Masood gets a lifeline as ball hits spider cam cable

Image Source: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was upset after a ball hit the spider cam at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. A dead ball was called.

During 14th over of the match Ashwin bowled a shorter lengh delivery to Shan Masood and as the batter tried to hit it for a maximum the ball went up off a thick outside edge and hits spider cam.

India was upset because it would have probably been a catch. Ultimately it was declared a dead ball.

Spider cam adds nothing to the game and just cost India a wicket. Farcical in a World Cup. Needs binning off promptly @icc #indvspakmatch #ICCT20WorldCup #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IMMTXJcfsl — Edd Oliver (@EddOliver1) October 23, 2022

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya has brought India back in the game with twin strikes. With Shadab Khan and Haider Ali departing, Pakistan have lost quick wickets after Iftikhar Ahmed returned to the pavillion.

Mohammad Shami has broken the stand 76-run stand, removing Iftikhar. The Pakistan batter smashed a 34-ball 51 to steady the team. Arshdeep Singh made Pakistani batters dance to his tunes in the powerplay.

Arshdeep removed Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan in his first two overs to break Pakistan’s backbone. He trapped Babar Azam LBW for a golden duck off his first ball.

