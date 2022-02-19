WATCH: Rohit Sharma's epic reaction after Rishabh Pant wins Man of the Match award in 2nd T20I

Team India wrapped up the T20I series by beating West Indies on Friday night, thanks to excellent batting displays from Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Both Pant and Kohli were under the scanner for their underwhelming performances of late, after their stellar displays, the duo were in for some well deserved praise from skipper Rohit Sharma.

Both Pant and Kohli scored 52 runs each, to help India score 186 in their innings, which the West Indies failed to chase.

Rishabh was adjudged as the Man of the Match after his stellar 52 run knock in just 28 delivered, and Rohit Sharma's reaction to Pant winning the award is since going viral on the internet.

Harsha Bhogle, the renowned sports presenter was announcing the Man of the Match award, after which Rohit was heard poking fun at the youngster. "Rishabh Pant Is The Man of the Match?" asked an amused Rohit, to which Bhogle replied, "Come on Rohit, he batted very well though."

Watch the whole incident below:

After suffering two consecutive series losses against South Africa recently, the Men in Blue roared back by sealing two consecutive series wins versus the West Indies.

Team India are yet to lose a game under Rohit Sharma's captaincy since he took over as permanent skipper from Virat Kohli. India will hope to keep the momentum going in the third T20I as well, to complete a clean sweep.