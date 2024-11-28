Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, is set to return to lead Team India in the second Test match at Adelaide starting on December 6.

The Indian cricket team had the honor of meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other dignitaries during their visit to the Parliament House in Canberra. This meeting took place ahead of India's upcoming game against Australia PM XI. Following their impressive victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth, India A is scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI starting on November 29.

Prior to the match, both teams were invited to the Parliament House where they had the opportunity to meet top dignitaries and take photographs. During this visit, India's captain Rohit Sharma delivered a compelling speech, highlighting the on-field rivalry between the two teams and expressing his admiration for Australia and the thrill of playing in its challenging conditions.

“India and Australia have a long relationship in sports and trade. We enjoyed playing cricket over here. Australia are a challenging team because of the passion of the fans and the competitive nature of the players. It is nice to be up against one of the best teams in the world,” Rohit Sharma said in his speech at the parliament.

Full speech of Captain Rohit Sharma at Parliament house Canberra Australia.



THE AURA THE SWAG @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/YbeLk2idBs — (@rushiii_12) November 28, 2024

“We have achieved success in Australia and recently won a Test match. We want to take the momentum forward. We also want to enjoy the culture. I hope we entertain the Australian and Indian fans in the remaining matches. We look forward to playing good cricket and at the same time, enjoy the country. It is a wonderful place and hopefully we will play good cricket in the next few weeks. It is a pleasure to be here and thank you sir for inviting us,” he added.

Social media was abuzz with videos and photos of Team India's interaction with Australian dignitaries, particularly the Prime Minister. Rohit Sharma introduced the Prime Minister to the Indian team members, and a memorable moment occurred when star batsman Virat Kohli engaged in a lively conversation with him. The Australian PM praised Kohli for his century in Perth, to which Kohli responded in a witty manner, adding a touch of humor to the exchange.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, is set to return to lead Team India in the second Test match at Adelaide starting on December 6. In his absence, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took charge of the Indian team.

Also read| 'As if we were not suffering...': Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes a jab at Virat Kohli, gets epic reply - Watch