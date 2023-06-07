Watch: Rohit Sharma almost falls while walking out for the toss; netizens say 'ye kaisa prepare hoke aaya hai'

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

In the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins strode out for the coin toss. In a stroke of luck, Sharma called the toss correctly and opted to bowl first in the overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval.

However, before the toss, Sharma had a moment of uncertainty as he almost slipped on the steps while exiting the dressing room.

A video of the incident has since surfaced online, showing the Indian captain momentarily losing his balance.

WATCH:

ye kaisa prepare hoke aya hai pic.twitter.com/v9Uh2sObLV — sourabh (@calmwala) June 7, 2023

Rohit Sharma is leading his team in the finals of an ICC event for the very first time in his illustrious career. Sharma previously captained India in the Asia Cup 2018 final, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious against Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the upcoming WTC Final 2023 poses a more formidable challenge for Team India, as they face off against the mighty Australian squad. The conditions are expected to favor the fast bowlers, making it a tough battle for both sides. Despite losing key players Warner and Labuschagne in quick succession, the Aussies have managed to recover well and are currently sitting at a respectable 170/3 at tea.

At this venue, the average first innings score is 345. It will be intriguing to witness whether the Australian team can surpass the 350-run milestone.

READ| Mohammad Shami rips through the defence of Marnus Labuschagne to hit the top of off stump