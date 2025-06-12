Indian Test team's vice-captain Rishabh Pant showed excellent form in a practice session at the Kent County Ground. India is set to play a five-Test match series against England later this month.

Rishabh Pant appears to be in excellent batting form, which he demonstrated perfectly during a recent training session at the Kent County Ground. India is preparing to compete against England in a five-match Test series beginning on June 20. Throughout the session, Pant displayed his shot selection by hitting enormous sixes that not only cleared the boundary but also crashed into the rooftops, balconies, and front yards of nearby government buildings.

A local resident commented to the media, "This is the kind of story you typically hear in Indian neighborhoods, where kids break windows with tennis ball sixes. The only difference this time is that it’s not kids; it’s Rishabh Pant."

Watch the video here:

In one instance, a ball was spotted hanging from a balcony shade. Due to local protocol, the Indian support staff cannot casually enter private properties to retrieve the balls. Special permission was necessary, and a turbaned official reportedly sought access before going to collect the ball from the premises.

Pant has also been appointed as the new Indian Test vice-captain, with Shubman Gill taking on the role of skipper. The upcoming series will usher in a new generation, as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin have all announced their retirements from Test cricket.

Talking about Pant's appointment as vice-captain, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed, “Pant is one of our best batters in Test cricket over the last four to five years. A wicketkeeper can see the game well and that's why he is Shubman's deputy.”

Pant had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where he captained LSG, leading them to a disappointing seventh-place finish.

