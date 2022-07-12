Search icon
Watch - Rishabh Pant takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes

Rishabh Pant took a flying catch to dismiss the in-form Ben Stokes for a duck as Mohammed Shami took his first wicket of this match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Stokes with a peach of a delivery in the third over. The ball nipped back off the seam and took Stokes' inside edge. Rishabh Pant then did the rest of the job as he dived to take a smart one-handed catch.

The Indian cricket team got off to a dream start in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, reducing the hosts to 26/5 in 7.5 overs. Four of the hosts' batters Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone fell for ducks, while Bairstow managed just seven.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took an absolute flyer to dismiss Ben Stokes. It was the third over of the game and Ben Stokes was facing the Indian fast bowler, the ball nipped back into the left-handed batsman and took the edge of the bat on its way to Rishabh Pant.

Talking about the match, England is reeling on 53-6 after 147 overs with skipper Jos Buttler batting on 24 runs. 

