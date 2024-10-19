Rishabh Pant narrowly missed out on achieving a record-breaking seventh century during his innings.

Rishabh Pant was on fire, batting at 90 when he launched a massive six out of the park during the intense Test match against New Zealand on Day 4. Pant was in a fierce form reaching his half-century in just 54 balls and sealing the milestone with a boundary.

However, things took a turn when the second new ball was introduced, causing Pant and Sarfaraz Khan to struggle. The Kiwi bowlers tested Pant's patience with the new ball, but after facing 24 deliveries Pant shifted gears with Tim Southee on the attack.

Southee's first delivery was outside the leg stump, tempting Pant to glance at it but he missed. The Kiwi wicket-keeper Tom Blundell failed to grab the ball as well. Southee then bowled a short-length delivery which Pant successfully defended against.

During the third ball, Southee came around the stump and Pant smashed the ball out of the stadium. Pant, who was batting in the 90s played the shot aggressively. He went down on one knee and slog-swept the ball over square leg for a massive 107-meter six. The audacious shot left the New Zealand players stunned in Bengaluru. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell were visibly shocked after witnessing Pant's powerful six.

Watch:

THE AUDACITY FROM RISHABH PANT.



- Batting on 90 and slog swept Southee for a 107M six. pic.twitter.com/XafVEmu5G9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2024

Rishabh Pant narrowly missed out on achieving a record-breaking seventh century during his innings. Unfortunately, he was dismissed on an unlucky 99, marking the seventh time he has been dismissed in the nervous 90s. William O'Rourke bowled Pant in the 89th over, causing Pant to drag the ball onto his stumps and fall just short of surpassing MS Dhoni's six tons in Test cricket. The wicket of Pant left the Bengaluru crowd in silence, with even KL Rahul expressing shock at Pant's dismissal on 99.

