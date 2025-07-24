Watch: Rishabh Pant gets standing ovation from Manchester crowd for courageous return to bat with fractured foot

The English spectators acknowledged the sheer guts on show and temporarily forgot about rivalries. The thunderous and instantaneous applause was a spontaneous standing ovation for a player who risked his life for his team.

Old Trafford came together today to cheer a real warrior in a moment that will go down in cricket legend. On the second day of the fourth Test, the crowd watched as Rishabh Pant bravely limped out to bat for India despite the pain of a fractured metatarsal. Just yesterday, a searing delivery from Chris Woakes had struck Pant’s right foot, forcing him to retire hurt. The subsequent scans brought the grim news of a fracture, and it was widely assumed his part in the Test, and possibly the series, was over. The Indian dressing room was dealt a heavy blow, losing its most explosive batsman.

But today, as Shardul Thakur’s wicket fell, a ripple of disbelief followed by a roar of appreciation swept through the stadium. Out from the pavilion emerged Pant, his face a mask of determination, his gait a painful limp. He was not just walking out to bat; he was making a statement.

The English spectators acknowledged the sheer guts on show and temporarily forgot about rivalries. The thunderous and instantaneous applause was a spontaneous standing ovation for a player who risked his life for his team. There was a crescendo of respect for each step he took towards the crease. It was a heartfelt ode to the human spirit that went beyond the confines of the game.

While Pant couldn't perform his usual pyrotechnics, his brief, brave stand was about more than runs. It was about his moral fibre, his refusal to give up, and his ability to motivate his teammates in the face of adversity. The picture of a wounded Rishabh Pant leaving to a hero's welcome will live on as a lasting testament to cricketing tenacity long after the scores are forgotten.

