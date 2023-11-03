Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

During their visit to the Balaji Temple, the cricketers attracted a large crowd of pilgrims, who eagerly sought a glimpse of these sporting stars.

Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel made a special visit to the Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on November 3rd. Despite facing injuries that kept them off the field, both players took the time to seek blessings at this renowned temple.

Axar Patel encountered a setback when he had to step down from the squad, making way for Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC World Cup 2023. The all-rounder sustained an injury during India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had a traumatic experience on December 30th, 2022, when he was involved in a tragic car accident that had a profound impact on his career. The left-handed batter-wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries, including a severe right knee injury that required ligament reconstruction surgery.

Not enough words to describe the energy of the place. Didn’t feel like leaving the temple. Unbelievable positive energy & spiritual energy. pic.twitter.com/UAroS4QzfX — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 3, 2023

Remarkably, Pant has been making remarkable progress in his rehabilitation journey at the NCA, with over 10 months having passed since the unfortunate incident.

During their visit to the Balaji Temple, the cricketers attracted a large crowd of pilgrims, who eagerly sought a glimpse of these sporting stars. Pant and Patel graciously acknowledged the onlookers from a distance and even posed for pictures with a few fortunate fans.

