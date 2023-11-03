Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Buy branded suitcase trolley at a discounted price

Hurry up grab up the branded automatic roti machine at best deals

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

'There is a need to...': Telangana CM KCR urges voters to teach BJP a lesson during Assembly polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

7 vegetarian lunch ideas to pack for work

10 health benefits for eating carrots

7 Most beautiful hill stations in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

During their visit to the Balaji Temple, the cricketers attracted a large crowd of pilgrims, who eagerly sought a glimpse of these sporting stars.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel made a special visit to the Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on November 3rd. Despite facing injuries that kept them off the field, both players took the time to seek blessings at this renowned temple.

Axar Patel encountered a setback when he had to step down from the squad, making way for Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC World Cup 2023. The all-rounder sustained an injury during India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had a traumatic experience on December 30th, 2022, when he was involved in a tragic car accident that had a profound impact on his career. The left-handed batter-wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries, including a severe right knee injury that required ligament reconstruction surgery.

Remarkably, Pant has been making remarkable progress in his rehabilitation journey at the NCA, with over 10 months having passed since the unfortunate incident.

During their visit to the Balaji Temple, the cricketers attracted a large crowd of pilgrims, who eagerly sought a glimpse of these sporting stars. Pant and Patel graciously acknowledged the onlookers from a distance and even posed for pictures with a few fortunate fans.

Watch:

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Star wicketkeeper batter returns home for personal reasons as Bangladesh's campaign ends

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

Meet India's second-most generous man who made Rs 1774 crore donation, much more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE