Watch: Rilee Rossouw smashes fastest 100 in PSL history to take Multan Sultans into playoffs

The Multan Sultans delivered a stunning batting performance during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, leaving the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers in shambles. Led by the exceptional Rilee Rossouw, the Sultans chased down the Zalmi's massive total of 242 runs, securing a crucial four-wicket victory over Babar Azam's team.

The Sultans' batting prowess was nothing short of brilliant, as they relentlessly attacked the Zalmi bowlers, leaving them with no respite. Rossouw's leadership was instrumental in guiding the team to victory, as he played a pivotal role in the chase, scoring a magnificent century.

Rossouw delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a whopping 121 runs off just 51 balls. He received valuable support from Kieron Pollard, who contributed 52 runs off 25 balls, and Anwar Ali, who scored 24 runs off just 8 balls. The Sultans faced a setback when their openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed after scoring 5 and 7 runs respectively. However, the South African veterans took charge and led the team to victory.

Rossouw aggressively attacked the opponent bowlers, seizing every opportunity to find the boundary. He consistently hit the ball to the boundary and formed a formidable 99-run partnership with Pollard in just 43 balls. This partnership proved to be the turning point of the match. Despite losing Pollard's wicket to Wahab Riaz's bowling, Rossouw remained strong and achieved his half-century in just 17 balls.

The South African batsman put up a valiant effort, scoring an impressive 121 runs before being dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai in the 19th over. Despite his dismissal, the damage was already done, and a late surge by Anwar sealed the victory for his team, snatching the game from the Multan Sultans' grasp.

Earlier in the match, Zalmi captain Babar and his opening partner Saim Ayub put on a dominant display, sharing a partnership of 134 runs off just 70 balls. However, their momentum was halted by Usama Mir, who managed to break the partnership with a crucial wicket. From then on, the Zalmi batters continued to dominate, with Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Azmatullah Omarzai all contributing to the team's massive total.

