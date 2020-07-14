WATCH: Relive the nail-biting last over of England vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup final at Lord's

Today marks the one-year anniversary of England becoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions after a first-ever super-over in the final and defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The final clash between the hosts and the Kiwis at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019, became one of the most iconic world cup final clashes of all time.

In the super over, both sides managed to put 15 runs on the board but England was declared winners as they had hit more boundaries in the final.

The Three Lions had smashed more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

Riding on Ben Stokes' terrific hitting, England rode their luck as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving the hosts four runs via over-throw.

However, the Kiwis managed to keep their nerve and took the match into the super over.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

"BY THE BAREST OF MARGINS!" You can feel the tension of the #CWC19 final in the commentary box! How brilliant was this call pic.twitter.com/5DGBVO3EFS — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2020

This was also the second successive time when New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the World Cup.

The Black Caps under the leadership of Brendon McCullum lost had previously also lost the 2015 final against Australia by seven wickets.

In 2019, New Zealand opted to bat first after they had won the toss. The Kiwis hoisted a score of 241/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

Henry Nicholls was the top-scorer for New Zealand as he played an outstanding knock of 55 runs, while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett picked up three wickets each for the hosts.

On the chase, England got off to a terrible start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Going into the final over of the game, they needed 15 runs for the win the match.