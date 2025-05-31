AB de Villiers took part in wheelchair cricket for “Project Mumbai. ” He came to India to support RCB, his old team, which made it to the IPL 2025 final after defeating Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1.

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers recently participated in a heartwarming event, joining the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team during a practice session at Islam Gymkhana in Marine Lines, Mumbai. This engagement was part of "Project Mumbai," an initiative designed to encourage community involvement and support for the city.

De Villiers, who arrived in India earlier this week to support his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), witnessed the team advance to the IPL 2025 final after a decisive 8-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. The final match is scheduled for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What truly captured the hearts of those present was de Villiers' genuine interaction with the specially-abled cricketers. Not only did he engage with the players, but he also took the remarkable step of sitting in a wheelchair to play alongside them. Known for his innovative 360-degree batting style, de Villiers offered encouragement and praised the players for their talent and enthusiasm.

As part of the "Project Mumbai" initiative, de Villiers participated in various community programs throughout the day. One notable event took place at a civic school in Malabar Hill, where he took up a paintbrush to help brighten classrooms, creating a more cheerful environment for students.

Looking ahead to the IPL 2025 final, de Villiers expressed his excitement, stating, "I am very happy that RCB is in the final. I am eagerly looking forward to the match, and hopefully, this will be the year for RCB."

