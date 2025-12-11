Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba makes sensational claims in public appearance; says 'Some India cricketers...'

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, made sensational claims during a recent public appearance, hinting that “some India cricketers” were involved in undisclosed matters. Her remarks have sparked debate and drawn wide attention across the cricket community.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who also serves as Gujarat's Education Minister, recently made a statement that has ignited discussions among Indian cricket enthusiasts and across social media platforms. In her address, she raised questions about the habits and responsibilities of Indian cricketers, swiftly bringing the matter into the limelight.

In a show of support for her husband, Rivaba highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja competes in various countries—including London, Dubai, and Australia—but has never succumbed to any form of vice. She emphasized that Jadeja is well aware of his profession and the responsibilities that come with it.

Rivaba further asserted that numerous Indian players partake in misconduct during their overseas tours. While she refrained from naming anyone specifically, her comments have ignited a conversation regarding the image and conduct of players within the Indian team.

Her statements triggered an immediate online debate, with fans speculating about whom she might be alluding to and whether the issue at hand is more significant than what is publicly acknowledged. Although there is no definitive proof, her remarks have undoubtedly cast a spotlight on the off-field conduct of Indian cricketers.

Rivaba elaborated that Jadeja has the opportunity to fall into bad habits if he chose to, given that there are no limitations placed on him. However, he refrains from doing so because he values his responsibilities and maintains discipline.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to showcase his skills for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. After being a key player for the Chennai Super Kings last season, he was traded to Rajasthan ahead of the auction. Notably, Jadeja began his IPL journey with Rajasthan back in 2008.

