WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja goes airborne to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss Neil Wagner in 2nd Test

As impressive as the catch is, it's also incredible how the allrounder managed to catch that much airtime to reach a firmly struck shot.

India pacers handed a dazzling start to day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (March 1).

The bowlers were exceptional on the day as they kept picking up wickets at key intervals.

Even though the fast-bowlers made all the headlines, Team India's star allrounder turned a lot of heads after he went airborne to take a catch.

The 31-year-old once again proved why he is still considered as one of the best outfield players during the later end of New Zealand's innings.

In the 72nd over, Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner (21) struck Mohammed Shami's delivery towards the deep square leg area where Jadeja was standing guard.

The ball looked like it was out of reach by 'Jaddu' leaped up like a salmon and pull-off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Wagner.

As impressive as the catch is, it's also incredible how the allrounder managed to catch that much airtime to reach a firmly struck shot.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

— David Moore (@morteinmooie) March 1, 2020

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

The kiwi middle-order tumbled down quickly as Kane Williamson (3), Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14), BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) all failed to lay their mark on the match.

Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) were the only two standout batsmen in the lineup, as the home side were bundled all-out with 235 runs on the board.

For India, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were lethal as they bagged four and three wickets each respectively for their troubles.