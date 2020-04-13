WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja displays his impressive swordsmanship skills during COVID-19 lockdown

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased his swordsmanship for his fans to keep them entertained during this lockdown period.

Jadeja took to Twitter and posted a video of him displaying his skills with a sword.

" A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT'S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT'S MASTER #rajputboy," the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer captioned his post on Twitter.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.