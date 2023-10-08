Watch: Ravindra Jadeja clean bowls Steve Smith with unplayable delivery, Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

Ravindra Jadeja delivered an exceptional ball that completely disturbed Steve Smith's stumps.

Rohit Sharma's Team India is currently facing Australia in their first match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against the Indian team. The Indian side has strategically included three spinners, namely Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav, to take advantage of Chennai's spin-friendly track.

In the 28th over, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja delivered an exceptional ball that completely disturbed Steve Smith's stumps. Jadeja skillfully pitched the ball in the good length area, causing it to sharply spin around Smith's forward defense. Smith could only smile in admiration as the delivery was simply impossible to play. He managed to score 46 runs before being dismissed.

Even former Indian captain Virat Kohli was taken aback by Smith's unexpected dismissal.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah outwitted Mitchell Marsh in his second over of the game with a stunning delivery that caught the Aussie opener off guard. Marsh, a right-handed batter, managed to get an outside edge, sending the ball towards the slip where Virat Kohli was strategically positioned.

In a moment of brilliance, the former India skipper leaped into action, securing a sensational catch and securing India's first breakthrough. Not only did Kohli contribute to the team's success, but he also etched his name in the history books. By surpassing Anil Kumble's record of 14 catches, Kohli became India's most successful fielder. In his illustrious career, he has now taken a total of 15 catches in 27 ODI World Cup games.