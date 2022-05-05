Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin plays chess with Yashasvi Jaiswal, chess federation of India reacts

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing chess

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is very well known for his tactical thinking in the game of cricket. He is one of very few who can read the game so well and time and again he uses to introduce everyone to new rules of cricket which may be termed controversial by some cricketing pundits but Ashwin has always said that "if rules are written on the book, they have to be followed on the ground".

In a recent Instagram post made by Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen schooling youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in a game of chess.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal both seem to be playing the game with proper concentration and seriousness and Ashwin was seen giving him instructions while the hapless youngster looked at the loss for ideas. Watch the video.

For the unversed, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also part of the Rajasthan Royals squad is the national chess champion but he was nowhere seen in the video.

Reacting to this video, the Indian chess federation also came up with a tweet where they challenged Ravichandran Ashwin for a game of chess.

Ashwin has been in terrific form with the ball for the Men in Pink having taken 8 wickets in 10 games and has played a couple of crucial cameos with the bat as well.