Watch: R Ashwin has new entrants to 'Vaathi Coming' fever as the trio grooves to viral song

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's love for the recently released blockbuster Tamil film, 'Master' is not new to anyone following the Tamil Nadu player on social media. However, since the video of one of the songs from the film, 'Vaathi Coming' has dropped, it has taken the internet and social media by storm. The left-hand drop hook step from the song has established its comfortable place in the minds of everyone from cricketers to film stars.

Ashwin, who was seen grooving to the song during the second Test against England, earlier this week, had some new joinees to the 'Vaathi Coming' fever.

Before the third Test between India and England at the newly renovated stadium in Ahmedabad, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm googly bowler Kuldeep Yadav joined the 34-year old to get some feet moving. Ashwin started it all, before indicating Hardik Pandya to join, who slid to the left and started moving. As the duo was dancing, in came Kuldeep Yadav and took the central spot as he was doing his own step, trying to imitate as if he was drumming with sticks in his hand.

This isn't the first time that a cricketer was taken in all by the song, which was launched on January 27 and has 53 million views on YouTube thus far in three weeks. Dinesh Karthik led the whole Tamil Nadu team to imitate the step after their side won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

Ashwin, who is six wickets away from completing 400 wickets in Test matches, was awarded the 'Man of the Match' for taking 8 wickets in the match and scoring a well-compiled aggressive century, which helped his side win the game by 317 runs and level the series 1-1.