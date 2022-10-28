Watch: Ravi Shastri calls Suryakumar Yadav ‘three-format player', backs him for Test call-up

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav came into his own in India's second match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney, scoring a quickfire 51 of just 25 balls. Yadav and Virat Kohli put up an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs in just 48 balls to take India to 179/2 as they eventually defeated Netherlands by 56 runs. With his 'Man of the Match' innings, Yadav also surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest run getter in T20Is in 2022.

In a T20 World Cup video reel shared by the ICC on its Instagram handle, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri is seen singing praises of Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a 'three format player'. Shastri backs Suryakumar Yadav as a Test player, saying that he would 'stir it up' if sent to bat out at number 5 for India in Tests.

"I think he's a three-format player," says Shastri as Yadav pumps his fists at the compliment.

"I know they don't talk about him in Test cricket, but he's a three format player. This guy can play Test cricket. And I'll tell you what... he can surprise a few. Send him at number 5, let him stir it up," Shastri said.

Suryakumar Yadav responded by recalling an instance with Ravi Shastri before he made his debut.

"I still rememer. He called me up. He was sitting by the poolside before me making my debut and he said: Jaake bindass dena. I still remember that. I'm just loving it," Yadav said as Shastri burst with laughter.

"A three-format player!" Do you want to see @surya_14kumar in Test cricket?," ICC captioned the reel.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli liked the reel and it did not go unnoticed. Fans filled the comments section with posts around the growing bond between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both the batsmen have recently showered compliments on each other, highlighting how they love to play when together on the crease.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will be next seen for India against South Africa in a key T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, October 30. India is comfortably placed on top of its Super 12 group after winning both the opening matches at the tournament.

