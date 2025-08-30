Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral

Pakistan players also joined in offering prayers and heartfelt condolences to Rashid and his family, showing unity beyond the cricket rivalry. Despite his personal loss, Rashid gave a valiant performance in the match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral
The cricketing community came together this week to support Afghan spin star Rashid Khan after the heartbreaking loss of his older brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari. In a poignant display of sportsmanship, the Pakistan national team took a moment after their win in the first match of the tri-nation T20I series to extend their sincere condolences and prayers to Rashid.

This heartfelt tribute occurred just days after Afghanistan’s team was rocked by this personal tragedy. Haji Abdul Halim was a significant source of support in Rashid's life, and his death prompted a wave of mourning from both current and former teammates. Many expressed their sadness on social media, including opener Ibrahim Zadran, who shared his thoughts on X: "An elder brother is like a father for the family… Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family."

However, the most touching moment occurred on the field. After their decisive victory over Afghanistan by 39 runs in Sharjah, the Pakistan team came together to pay tribute to Rashid and his family, offering prayers and words of solace. A video of this heartfelt tribute quickly gained traction online, highlighting a moment that went beyond mere competition.

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted embracing Rashid Khan to provide comfort to the Afghan icon.

In spite of his personal struggles, Rashid Khan stepped onto the field for his team, even managing a late surge of 39 runs off just 16 balls. His courageous performance came after Afghanistan's pursuit of Pakistan's 182-run target fell apart under increasing pressure. The team crumbled from 93/2 to 97/7 during the middle overs, hindered by Haris Rauf’s fierce pace and Sufiyan Muqeem’s astute spin.

Earlier, Pakistan set a solid total thanks to Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten 53, a composed innings that salvaged his team from a precarious 63/3 start. The top order of Pakistan appeared shaky, but the middle-order contributions ensured a competitive score that was sufficient for victory.

