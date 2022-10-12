Watch: Ranveer Singh marks his attendance during NBA game along with Shaquille O'Neal and Steve Harvey

Ranveer Singh with Shaquille O'Neal

Ranveer Singh seems to be having a gala time with a bunch of his famous friends at an NBA event. The Bollywood actor attended the final clash of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Etihad Arena.

During the match, he was spotted vibing with US TV host and comedian Steve Harvey and former Basketball player Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the NBA posted a video of the three stars having a fun interaction with each other. In the clip, while Shaq appeared to be on a video call, Ranveer Singh, being humorous with his improvised Arabic, was heard saying, "Habibi come to Abu Dhabi". "Squad," the basketball association captioned the post.

Apart from all these celebrities, WBA light-heavyweight world champion boxer Dmitry Bivol was also in attendance as he is currently training in Abu Dhabi.

Talking about Saturday's game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo started on the bench after having a lackluster performance in the first game while Trae Young turned the hot deserts of Abu Dhabi in a cold atmosphere with his buckets. Young registered a whopping 31 points, playing only in the first half and powered his team to win the game.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which was directed by Divyang Thakkar, also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film, Cirkus. The film, which is loosely based on the 1982 Bollywood film Angoor, also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.