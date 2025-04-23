Raza was in charge of the ceremony when he mistakenly said IPL instead of PSL while announcing the award for the catch of the match.

Multan Sultans may have celebrated their first win of PSL 2025 in style, but it was a little slip-up from commentator Ramiz Raja that ended up grabbing some attention after the match. During the post-match presentation, as Ireland’s Josh Little was being honored for making the best catch of the game – a stunning dismissal of Fakhar Zaman – Raja, a former captain of Pakistan and a well-known voice in cricket, accidentally called the tournament the “HBL IPL” instead of the PSL.

This awkward moment sparked immediate reactions from fans online, with clips of the blunder quickly going viral on social media.

The gaffe came right after an exciting match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where the Sultans triumphed over Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs. After a rocky start to their campaign, Tuesday’s victory saw them bounce back with flair, thanks to a powerful innings from Yasir Khan and a solid bowling performance led by young pacer Ubaid Shah.

Making his season debut, Yasir dazzled the crowd with a spectacular 44-ball 87, which included six fours and six sixes. He was in fine form from the very beginning, punishing the Qalandars’ bowlers with his clean hitting and confident stroke play.

Yasir formed a strong opening partnership of 89 runs with captain Mohammad Rizwan, who added a quick 32 off 17 balls. Their explosive start set the stage for a massive total of 228/5 – the highest ever recorded at the Multan venue in PSL history.

The Qalandars, chasing a target of 229, began with promise but ultimately fell short under pressure. Despite some fireworks from Fakhar Zaman (32 off 14), Sam Billings (43 off 23), and Sikandar Raza (50 off 27), they could only reach 195/9 in their 20 overs. Ubaid Shah stood out with three wickets, while Josh Little’s highlight-reel catch shifted the momentum in favor of the Sultans.

