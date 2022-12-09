Search icon
Watch: Rahul Dravid turns left-hander during India's practice session, offers batting tips to Washington Sundar

Dravid was seen batting left-handed to assist all-rounder Washington Sundar in an intense conversation with him during the nets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

The Indian tour of Bangladesh was another low point in what has been a disappointing year for the national squad. The Men in Blue lost the first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and have now lost a bilateral 50-over series on Bangladeshi soil for only the second time in the team's history.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team participated in a hands-on training session in advance of the third and final ODI of the series, where the Men in Blue will battle for pride.

Dravid was seen batting left-handed to assist all-rounder Washington Sundar in an intense conversation with him during the nets in a video that has gone popular on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the same video in which Sundar was subsequently seen playing a fantastic cover drive, demonstrating that Dravid's advice had been successful.

WATCH:

As the hosts put up a mammoth total of 271 on the board despite being 69-6 at one point in the game, Sundar was one of India's best players in the second ODI, taking three wickets for the Men in Blue. 

Prior to the last game, India suffered a serious injury blow when pacers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar, along with captain Rohit Sharma, were all ruled out of the series due to injuries. Ahead of the scheduled third game, Kuldeep Yadav joined the team.

After tomorrow's game, the two teams will face off in a crucial two-match Test series that will determine whether India advances to the 2021–23 World Test Championship final. On December 14, the first Test will begin.

READ| Check Again! Aleem Dar challenges third umpire after his decision was overturned during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

