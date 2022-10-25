Search icon
Watch: Rahul Dravid jumps wit joy as India beats Pakistan in a nail-biting encounter at MCG

Team India opened their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG on Sunday (October 23).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Rahul Dravid celebrating

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is known to remain to maintain a calm and composed demeanor, both on the field during his time as an active cricketer, and off it as a member of the coaching staff.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 159/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shan Masood was the top scorer with 52 not out off 42 balls while Iftikhar Ahmed returned with 34-ball 51.

Hardik Pandya (3-30) and Arshdeep Singh (3-32) were pick of the bowlers for India, picking three wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-22) and Mohammad Shami (1-25) also bowled economically and claimed one scalp each.

In reply, the Men in Blue were reeling at 31/4 at one stage but Virat Kohli (82* off 53 balls) and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) stitched a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket to snatch a last-ball victory for India from the jaws of defeat.

Emotions were running so high in the Indian camp after the miraculous victory that head coach Rahul Dravid, who is known for his calm and composed demeanor, also celebrated the win in an animated manner.

In a video shared by ICC on Instagram, Dravid can be seen engaging in wild celebrations following R Ashwin’s inside-out shot over mid-off against Mohammad Nawaz that sealed the deal for India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India will next face the Netherlands in their Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27.

