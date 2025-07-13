Watch: Radha Yadav pulls off sensational diving catch to dismiss Amy Jones in India vs England 5th T20I

Radha Yadav executed a remarkable diving catch during the final over of the India vs England 5th T20I at Edgbaston; however, she was unable to stop the visitors from losing the game.

In a thrilling conclusion to the fifth T20I between India and England, India's Radha Yadav produced a moment of absolute brilliance, pulling off a sensational diving catch to dismiss England's Amy Jones. The stunning effort came in the final over of a nail-biting encounter at Edgbaston.

Having bowled off 167/7, and with England still having to get the six runs to surpass them, Arundhati Reddy had previously dismissed Tammy Beaumont with a properly-played slower delivery. Jones then smashed a fierce slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket with the next ball the sounded strike looked safe enough, but Yadav at short fine leg raced in and threw herself desperately full length. Her sporting prowess came in handy as she pulled the ball, which was within inches of the ground, out of the air making a magnificent, low catch.





Radha Yadav takes a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones and fuel India’s winning chase!



England required five runs to win with three balls left when the dismissal took place, an event that sparked renewed hope of an Indian dramatic turnaround and noticeable excitement of spectators across the arena. However, it was not to come down to such a highlight reel type moment, as Sophie Ecclestone and Paige Scholfield were calm as England reached the finish line on the last delivery to win by five wickets.

Even though India lost the last game, the series overall was a landmark achievement. India overcame the English in three out of five, registering their first T20 match series victory over the English, which further shows the overall team performance and the never say die attitude of the players throughout the tour. Such personal feats in the field by Radha Yadav will surely go down as one of the most memorable tales of this highly competitive series.

