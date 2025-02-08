Rachin Ravindra suffered a serious injury during the opening match of the tri-series against Pakistan. He was seen bleeding and had to be rushed off the field, leaving fans stunned.

Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty injury after he was hit on the ace during the tri-series opener against Pakistan. The incident occurred during the 38th over when Khushdil Shah hit a shot towards deep midwicket. Ravindra, who was stationed for the catch lost sight of the ball as it crashed straight into the face. He was bleeding heavily before being taken off the field.

Watch:

Get well soon, Rachin Ravindra



- Scary scenes at Lahore for all cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/uERdaUuWHb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2025

While fielding at deep square-leg, Ravindra was struck in the forehead by the ball, causing excessive bleeding. The incident occurred when Ravindra lost sight of the ball in the floodlights as it approached him, resulting in a direct hit to his face. The impact left Ravindra motionless for a moment, prompting a hush to fall over the stadium as both the crowd and the New Zealand team reacted with shock.

Medical staff quickly attended to Ravindra, applying an ice pack to his forehead to stem the bleeding before he was escorted off the field. Following a brief delay, play resumed with Michael Bracewell taking over the bowling duties and conceding five runs in the subsequent three deliveries. At the end of the 37th over, Pakistan's score stood at 204/5.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan faced a setback when Haris Rauf was forced to leave the field after bowling just 6.2 overs due to an ankle injury. The extent of Rauf's injury remains uncertain, but fans are hopeful that it is not severe, as Pakistan cannot afford to lose the talented pacer ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.