Watch: R Ashwin's epic mimicry of Sanju Samson's 'Zimbabwe revenge' remark leaves fans in splits

R Ashwin had fans in splits after hilariously mimicking Sanju Samson's famous "India lost to Zimbabwe in the 1999 World Cup, I want revenge" remark. The veteran spinner's comic impersonation quickly went viral, delighting cricket fans across social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s playful mimicry of Sanju Samson blew up online after he poked fun at the decision to drop Samson from India’s squad for the Zimbabwe series. Despite going ahead with their main batting lineup, India left Samson out, giving Prabhsimran Singh the backup wicketkeeper spot alongside Ishan Kishan.

The timing raised eyebrows—Samson was already on the bench during the England series, after losing his spot to young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. To be fair, Samson’s form wasn’t helping his case, with scores of 5, 0, and 1 in Ireland and the first England game.

Officially, the word is that Samson was “rested” for the Zimbabwe tour. Ashwin’s not buying it, though. On his YouTube channel, he ran a lighthearted skit where he played Samson in a fake conversation with chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The host, as Agarkar: “You’ve done really well, we’re so proud. Since your debut in 2015, we’ve given you breaks. Cricket’s non-stop, so don’t worry.”

Ashwin, acting as Samson: “Sir, c’mon, I joined the team in 2014. I already got ‘rest’—it took eight years to come back! I don’t want rest. I’ll bring my family to Zimbabwe if I have to. I want to play, I’ve never been to Bulawayo. Zimbabwe’s a proud cricket nation—I still remember the 1999 World Cup when they beat India. I want revenge! Let me play, please. I don’t need rest.”

Ravichandran Ashwin as Sanju Samson, Vimal Kumar as the chief selector... and the conversation went exactly how you'd imagine pic.twitter.com/2CoQKpWqEO — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) July 8, 2026

Then Ashwin dropped the comedy and got serious. He criticized the move, saying “resting” Samson only creates insecurity in the squad. Ashwin pointed out he’d raised similar concerns back when Suryakumar Yadav was dropped as captain.

He said, “So who’s next? Samson gets benched after a couple of bad games, and we just lost two in England—so is someone else going to get dropped now? This is wrong. I really hope Indian players don’t start feeling insecure. I talked about this when Suryakumar Yadav was axed. If players go inward, thinking just about hanging on to their place, that’s terrible for T20 cricket. Imagine batters playing for survival, not the team. That’s dangerous.”

Ashwin also called out the double standards, pointing to Gambhir’s recent defense of Sai Sudharsan and how much leeway he’s gotten. “Remember when management said you can’t judge Sai Sudharsan in just four Tests? That was barely a month ago. But suddenly, Samson doesn’t even get two more chances. Sure, not every player is treated the same, but surely he deserved more opportunities. I just hope this insecurity doesn't spread.”

He added, “What’s rest supposed to mean here? Giving players opportunities isn’t some written-in-stone rule for these tours. Samson’s not even playing Tests or ODIs—just T20s. Why rest him? He can rest after Zimbabwe, at home in Trivandrum if he wants. But right now, the player just wants to play. All I can say—it’s unfair. But this is how things are.”

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