Watch: R Ashwin drops Shan Masood at square leg, third umpire saves batsman

Any India versus Pakistan cricket match is full of dramatic moments, and such instances grow manyfold when the same happens in during the World Cup. The ongoing T20 World Cup tournament also saw the two teams clashing in a high-voltage game and many amazing things happened. One of them was Shan Masood mistiming a short ball from Mohammad Shami.

Masood miscued the shot and it ballooned up in the air. R Ashwin was fielding at square leg and he started running towards the ball. However, his late start cost as he dropped the otherwise regular catch in the outfield. Initially, everyone thought he took the catch and Ashwin’s own reaction looked so confident. The on-field umpires also thought it was a clean catch and thus the soft signal was of out. The batsman appeared pretty confident though as he kept waiting for the third umpire’s reaction.

And then the third umpire declared him not out. This way Shami, despite bowling at a quick pace and a fine length, lost out on a prized scalp. Masood has become very important for Pakistan as Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are already back in the dressing room.

The much-talked match is taking place in Melbourne where Indian bowlers are doing well, but it’s far from over. The Pakistan team also has some fiery bowlers and they are likely to put up a great fight when India get to bat.

