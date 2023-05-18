Watch: Prithvi Shaw's rumored girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa emulates the celebration of DC batter against PBKS

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The top-order batter for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, has finally broken his streak of poor form with a stunning half-century against Punjab Kings, leading his team to a resounding victory. However, after reaching the milestone of 50, Shaw performed a peculiar celebration, where he was seen forming an ‘N’ design with his hands.

Shaw's performance was a much-needed boost for Delhi Capitals, who have been struggling to find their footing in the tournament. His aggressive batting style and impeccable timing were on full display, as he effortlessly dispatched the Punjab Kings' bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The Mumbai-born batter's rumored girlfriend, Nidhhi Tapadia, who is an actor and social media influencer, replicated a similar celebration. She tagged Prithvi Shaw in her Instagram stories and shared a video featuring both of them performing the 'N' celebration.

Additionally, she shared a photograph capturing the moment when Prithvi Shaw cordially greeted Nidhhi Tapadia following the game at the Dharmashala stadium. The accompanying caption read, "What a show, Shaw!" with a red heart, teddy bear, and fire emojis.

During the recent match, Shaw's impressive performance was a key factor in Delhi Capitals' victory. The Mumbai native scored 54 runs in just 38 balls, including seven fours and one six. This crucial half-century allowed DC to put up a formidable total of 213 runs, ultimately leading to a 15-run win and salvaging pride after being eliminated from the playoff race. It is worth noting that prior to this match, Shaw had only scored 47 runs in six matches before being dropped.

In a post-match interview with David Warner, Shaw spoke about the pressure he felt leading up to this match and how he worked hard to earn his place back in the squad. He stated, "The mindset was simple. After being dropped following a string of poor performances, there was a lot of pressure on me. However, I put in the necessary work during practice sessions, which helped me regain my confidence and perform well today. Although it may be a bit late, we are all thrilled with the win. Everyone stepped up and gave their all, which is truly commendable. We are all smiling and happy with the outcome."

