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WATCH: Prince William pulls off stunning big hit against Sourav Ganguly outside Buckingham Palace

Prince William picked up a cricket bat alongside legends, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, on the famous road outside Buckingham Palace in London. The royal went big against Ganguly, sending the ball soaring for a six in a memorable cricket moment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

WATCH: Prince William pulls off stunning big hit against Sourav Ganguly outside Buckingham Palace
Credit: X/Screengrab
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Prince William stepped right into the action on the Mall, the iconic avenue outside Buckingham Palace for a street cricket match that stopped traffic and drew a real crowd. He joined a star-studded lineup of cricket legends like Joe Root, Ajinkya Rahane, Brian Lara, James Anderson, and Sourav Ganguly. The event wasn't just about cricket—it marked the countdown to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony coming up in Mumbai and celebrated the close bond Britain shares with India. YouTube sensations, the Backyard Cricket Boys, organized the match.

From St. James’s Palace to cricket on the Mall

Walking over from St. James’s Palace, Prince William met the players, exchanged friendly greetings, and took a turn at batting. He even managed to hit a six off Sourav Ganguly’s bowling—a moment nobody expected. Later, he gave bowling a try too, though his delivery ended up wide.

Cricket legends weigh in

The pros didn't hold back on their impressions. Joe Root summed up Prince William’s game, saying, “There are some wonderful backdrops in cricket but none quite like Buckingham Palace." He praised William’s batting skill, noting, “He’s definitely a batter rather than a bowler, but he played some lovely shots. There’s a lot to work with there.”

Brian Lara chimed in, impressed with William’s batting and eager to add him to his fantasy team lineup. “He underrates himself, he’s a big football fan, he said he doesn’t know much about cricket. His bowling needs a lot of work but his batting? I’d put him as the number six or number seven batter, definitely in the starting 11.”

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly noticed William’s easygoing attitude. “He was so friendly with everyone, simple and down to earth. India will welcome him, cordially. He’s such a lovely-natured person, smiling, shaking hands with everyone.”

What’s the Earthshot Prize awards?

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to boost innovation and help restore and protect the planet. Each year, five winners receive £1 million to develop their ideas. This year, fifteen finalists are competing across five categories for one of the most respected environmental awards out there.

Also read| Will age impact Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup selection? BCCI president finally breaks silence

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