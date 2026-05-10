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Watch: Preity Zinta performs seva in langar hall at Golden Temple, backs Punjab Kings for playoff push

Preity Zinta visited Golden Temple ahead of the business end of IPL 2026, where she performed seva in the langar hall and expressed confidence in Punjab Kings reaching the playoffs this season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Watch: Preity Zinta performs seva in langar hall at Golden Temple, backs Punjab Kings for playoff push
Preity Zinta served in the langar hall of the Golden Temple. (Courtesy: X/@uniindianews)
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Bollywood star Preity Zinta dropped by the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday night, taking a moment to bow her head and offer prayers inside the holy shrine. Word got out quickly, and the excitement among devotees was clear—many rushed over, eager to see her up close and snap a photo or two.

After paying her respects, Preity didn’t just make a brief visit. She got involved in the ‘seva’ at the langar hall, personally handing out fresh, hot food to others. She kept things humble with the media, saying, “Baba Ji called, he invited, so we came.”

The big reason for her visit? She’s hoping for a little divine help for her squad. Preity’s Punjab Kings cricket team has a big match coming up on May 11, and she’s come to pray for their success. In typical Preity fashion, she sounded upbeat about their chances—she trusts that with Waheguru Ji's blessings, Punjab Kings will push hard, win their next matches, and clinch a playoff spot.

She also took a moment to talk about her team captain, Shreyas Iyer, mentioning that Punjab’s fans have affectionately nicknamed him “Sarpanch.” That nickname really means something for the team’s morale. Preity didn’t forget the fans, either—she thanked Punjab’s young people and cricket lovers for the flood of support. That energy from the stands? She figures it’s the team’s secret weapon.

Also read| Punjab Kings management to discuss BCCI’s latest rules with squad after Arshdeep Singh social media chatter

Here’s how the Punjab Kings have fared so far

For a good chunk of IPL 2026, Punjab Kings looked untouchable. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, they stormed out of the gates, sitting on top of the points table for weeks. Right now, they’re third in the standings, notching up 6 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-result out of 10 games. Their Net Run Rate sits at +0.571. The start couldn’t have gone much better, with five victories in their opening six matches. Even a rained-off clash against KKR couldn’t slow them down.

One of the season’s biggest talking points? Their record-breaking chase of 265 runs against Delhi Capitals—no one has ever pulled off a bigger run chase in T20 history. Then there was their explosive 254/7 against Lucknow Super Giants, another highlight in a hot streak of batting fireworks.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Their last three games were tough—they lost to Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Those defeats spotlighted the team’s main trouble: shaky bowling and fielding, especially late in the game.

Can the Punjab Kings seal a playoff spot?

The good news? Punjab Kings still control their own destiny for making the playoffs. The math is simple: if they win their last four games, they finish on top of the table, which means not one but two chances to get into the finals via the qualifiers. Even if they win just two more games, 17 points basically guarantee them a place in the top four.

Things get trickier if they only win one of the next four. With 15 points, they’ll be relying on their Net Run Rate and hoping for favorable results from other teams like RCB, RR, and GT. But for now, the road to the playoffs is still open—for Preity and the Punjab Kings, every match matters from here on out.

Also read| Can RCB return to winning ways in Raipur? Mumbai Indians eye revival in high‑stakes IPL 2026 clash

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