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WATCH: PM Narendra Modi’s '15-year-olds' remark prompts priceless reaction from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘15-year-olds’ remark at the Asian Games felicitation ceremony prompted a memorable reaction from young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Watch the moment that caught attention as the Prime Minister’s comment led to a light-hearted exchange with the young star.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 09:46 PM IST

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi’s '15-year-olds' remark prompts priceless reaction from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
PM Modi's remark brought a smile to Sooryavanshi's face. (Credit: X)
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India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood among the country’s top Asian Games hopefuls at Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the entire squad. Sooryavanshi played a key role in the Indian men’s cricket team that took home the gold in Tokyo. At the ceremony, PM Modi delivered an energetic speech highlighting the incredible fact that 15-year-olds are now winning medals for India on the world stage. That line actually brought a big smile to Sooryavanshi’s face.

Throughout the event, PM Modi kept celebrating the athletes: the cricketers, the hockey players, the boxers—all the record-breakers from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Every achievement earned a mention.

At one point, PM Modi singled out the teenagers who had won medals for India. While he didn’t call out Sooryavanshi specifically, the cameras made sure to linger on the young cricket prodigy.

“This time in the Asian Games, there were many players on Team India whose age was only 15 to 17 years. At such a young age, these players have enhanced the pride of the country with their spectacular performances. They have won the hearts of the countrymen. This shows that for success, age is not a restriction. In sports, it is the start made at a young age that becomes an added advantage,” he said.

As he spoke, Sooryavanshi’s smile only grew wider.

PM Modi continued, “Therefore, it is our effort that in sports, the identification of talent should happen at a young age. For children between 5 and 15 years of age, we are especially focused on identifying sporting talent and its training. In the coming years, thousands of new players will get opportunities to advance through Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India.”

He also took a moment to praise the women athletes. “Friends, I would like to especially praise our daughters. Out of the 85 medals won by India, 38 medals were won by our women athletes, and 11 gold medals are included in them. These medals are not just a number. This is a picture of a new India.”

Also read| Sanju Samson sounds alarm on India's bowling crisis, makes huge admission on Jasprit Bumrah

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