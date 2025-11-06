FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment

PM Narendra Modi praised Amanjot Kaur’s stunning catch in the Women’s World Cup final, comparing it to Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic grab in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The spectacular moment became one of the highlights of India’s historic title win, sparking widespread reactions across the cricket world.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment
Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team recently secured their first Women's ODI World Cup title by narrowly defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Several players made significant contributions to this victory, including Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma. However, amidst the accolades for these two, the pivotal catch taken by Amanjot Kaur to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt has been somewhat overlooked. This catch was vital, and it required exceptional skill to conclude Wolvaardt's innings. Once Amanjot executed a juggling catch during the middle overs, it dramatically shifted the momentum of the match.

In a meeting with the players at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this catch, drawing a parallel to Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable catch in the T20 World Cup final against the same team.

During this discussion, PM Modi reminisced about a catch he had previously retweeted and inquired about who made it. A female cricketer promptly reminded him that it was Harmanpreet Kaur's catch. This entire exchange between PM Modi and the women cricketers is sure to inspire the newly crowned world champions.

In the final, the standout performers for India were all-rounder Deepti Sharma and opener Shafali Verma. Deepti was awarded the player of the series for her outstanding allround performance throughout the tournament, while Shafali shone brightly in the final, scoring 87 runs off 78 balls.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed that this visit was particularly moving. She reflected on the team's meeting with the Prime Minister in 2017 after they narrowly missed winning the Women’s ODI World Cup. She conveyed her joy that this time, they arrived as champions and expressed her hope to return in the future with even more trophies.

Also read| Was India's women's World Cup win 'manifested' after meeting King Charles? Amol Muzumdar shares story With PM Modi - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
