The ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore faced the challenging task of clearing the outfield during the match between Afghanistan and Australia on Friday.

The groundstaff at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore had a tough job during the Champions Trophy Group B match between Afghanistan and Australia on Friday, February 28. Although rain didn’t interrupt play during Afghanistan's first innings, a downpour from about 7:00 pm to 7:45 pm local time led to the match being called off.

The hardworking groundsmen put in a lot of effort to clear the field and remove the water, prioritizing the players' safety. Sadly, their hard work was for nothing, as at 8:50 pm local time, the umpires and match officials decided that play could not continue. The deadline for starting a 20-over second innings was 10:11 pm local time.

During this time, a video went viral showing a member of the groundstaff slipping and falling on his backside while trying to clear the field. As he used a wiper to push the water away, he lost his balance and fell.

Watch:

After a rain-affected match, Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy for the first time in 16 years. Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan managed to score 273 runs in their 50 overs. Sediqullah Atal was a standout performer, making an impressive 85 runs off 95 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.

Following Atal's dismissal, Azmatullah Omarzai, who had previously taken five wickets against England in Lahore, added 67 runs off 63 balls. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 47 runs in 9 overs, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa each claimed 2 wickets.

Travis Head got Australia off to a solid start in their chase, scoring 59 runs off 40 balls. However, the match was interrupted by rain when the team's score reached 109 in 12.5 overs, bringing the game to a halt.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer makes heartwarming gesture for net bowler Jaskiran Singh - Watch