Watch: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ripped out for golden duck by Arshdeep Singh

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fell for a golden duck in the IND vs PAK clash at the MCG with Arshdeep Singh trapping the Pakistan opener in front off the first ball of the second over. Arshdeep delivered a perfect late inswinger to the right-hander, who missed an attempted flick to be struck within the line. Babar reviewed, but to no avail, as the ball-tracking showed three reds.

Watch:

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to field first in their 1st match of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Speaking at the toss the Indian skipper said, "We are going to the field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

READ| IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction to India's national anthem goes viral